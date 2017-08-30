portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Portland.

The shooting occurred when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in connection to a bank robbery, police said.

Police did not immediately say who fired the shots, or how many were fired.

The incident ended near Northeast 55th Avenue and Couch Street.

One officer suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said there was no remaining danger to the community.

