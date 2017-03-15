Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the suspect in the double homicide is in custody.

Detectives have the double murder suspect in custody!



Details to follow. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) March 16, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Detectives are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead on a property in Beavercreek.

Two women called 911 at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday to report that their boyfriends were being shot at near the 19200 block of South Upper Highland Road, according to Clackamas County Sergeant Brian Jensen.

"Suspicious circumstances had been reported that two males were on the property and had been shot at," Jensen said. "Their girlfriends responded to the scene and were unable to locate them and that's when they called us."

Sheriff's deputies rushed out to find two men dead right at the driveway gate to a rural property that looks to be a tree farm. They aren't saying if there's any relation to the property owner, or how the men died.

"We don't know if it was a murder-suicide; all options are still on table. Detectives are working tirelessly to locate any people of interest and if anyone knows anything, please call us," Jensen said.

Detectives identified one victim as 40-year-old Dustin Louis Childress, who was a transient with a last known address in Molalla. He was a husband and father with deep family roots in the area.

Childress' criminal record shows he has been arrested for assault, criminal mischief, DUII and careless driving. Police are not saying if Childress was involved in any crime prior to his death.

So far, no one is in custody. No suspects have been named either. Deputies are waiting for the autopsy and to tell family of the second victim before they release his name.

"We don’t believe the public is in any danger because of this incident,” said Jensen.

Longtime residents like Steven Hoffman say they aren't fazed by hearing gunshots out here, if that's how this whole thing started. But a homicide case is a little unnerving.

"It's very unusual for this area, it's usually a quiet little town," Hoffman said.

He's more relieved that deputies say the public isn't in danger. "They must know something to say they're not still out there on the loose. So it makes me feel real good," Hoffman said.

Upper Highland Road has been reopened. It was closed between Schuebel School Road and Ridge Road earlier Wednesday. Police ask drivers to be cautious and alert because investigators and road crews are still working in the area.

