Suspect in apartment killing wanted for sex assault at nearby hotel, police say

From left, a surveillance image of Alex Rico Ortiz on the day of the homicide, his driver's license photo and a photo showing him in glasses. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police identified a suspect in the killing of a man in a Northeast Portland apartment earlier this week.

Alex Rico Ortiz, 33, is also a suspect in two sexual assaults, including one that occurred the same day as the homicide.

Police say Ortiz is a registered sex offender and an armed career criminal.

On Feb. 27, officers found Eleazar "Tony" Herrera Villegas, 59, and his Jack Russel Terrier named Max dead in an apartment on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The state medical examiner ruled Villegas’ death a homicide.

Background: Homicide victim, dog found dead in NE Portland apartment

Detectives learned that Ortiz was the suspect in a sexual assault at a Red Roof Inn near Villegas’ apartment building. Police said Ortiz ran from the scene after officers were called to investigate.

Ortiz is also a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in Hillsboro last month.

Police did not elaborate on what led to Ortiz’s alleged encounter and killing of Villegas but said in a news release that “probable cause exists” to arrest him for the Portland homicide and sexual assault.

Ortiz and Villegas did not know each other, according to police.

Anyone who sees Ortiz should immediately call 911, police say.

Ortiz is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds. He has very short (almost shaved) brown hair, brown eyes, slight facial hair and goatee, and may wear glasses.

Police released three images of Ortiz: A surveillance image from the Red Roof Inn on the day of the homicide, a recent photo showing Ortiz wearing a white hat and glasses and his Oregon driver's license photo.





Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for information that could help them locate Ortiz. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide.

Submit an anonymous tip



Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.



Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php



Call 503-823-HELP (4357)



Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app.

(© 2017 KGW)