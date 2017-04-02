KGW
Suspect drives into crowd in SE Portland, injuring two

KGW 7:11 PM. PDT April 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A person drove his car into a group of people in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon, injuring at least two.

The crash happened on Southeast 97th, near Mall 205. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told KGW's Mike Benner that the driver plowed into the crowd after being told to slow down.

The suspect is in custody, police said, and is not believed to be a danger to the community.

This developing story will be updated.

