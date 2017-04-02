Suspect drives into crowd in SE Portland, injuring two

Witnesses told KGW's Mike Benner this is the car that plowed into a crowd in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon, injuring at least two people, on April 2, 2017. (Mike Benner / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A person drove his car into a group of people in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon, injuring at least two.

The crash happened on Southeast 97th, near Mall 205. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told KGW's Mike Benner that the driver plowed into the crowd after being told to slow down.

Suspect vehicle from the front pic.twitter.com/5ucYepLKUg — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) April 3, 2017

The suspect is in custody, police said, and is not believed to be a danger to the community.

This developing story will be updated.

Investigation underway in Southeast Portland after somebody drives into crowd of people pic.twitter.com/9IgHEr0ulP — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) April 3, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV