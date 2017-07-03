KGW
Close

Suspect dead after trying to steal helicopter, firing shots at Hillsboro airport

Jared Cowley, KGW 1:01 PM. PDT July 03, 2017

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A suspect is dead after trying to steal a helicopter and firing shots at the Hillsboro airport on Monday morning, police say.

Initial reports indicate a person was confronted while trying to steal a helicopter. The suspect started shooting and then ran across the street.

Police confirm the suspect is dead. There are no reports at this time of any other injuries.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories