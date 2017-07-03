Suspect dead after trying to steal helicopter, firing shots at Hillsboro airport

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A suspect is dead after trying to steal a helicopter and firing shots at the Hillsboro airport on Monday morning, police say.
Initial reports indicate a person was confronted while trying to steal a helicopter. The suspect started shooting and then ran across the street.
Police confirm the suspect is dead. There are no reports at this time of any other injuries.
