Suspect dead after trying to steal helicopter, firing shots at Hillsboro airport

The Hillsboro airport, where a person tried to steal a helicopter Monday, July 3, 2017. (Photo: Pat Dooris, KGW)

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A suspect is dead after trying to steal a helicopter and firing shots at the Hillsboro airport on Monday morning, police say.

Initial reports indicate a person was confronted while trying to steal a helicopter. The suspect started shooting and then ran across the street.

The suspect who fired shots at the Hillsboro airport after trying to steal a helicopter on Monday, July 3, 2017, is dead, police confirmed. (Photo: Pat Dooris, KGW)

Police confirm the suspect is dead. There are no reports at this time of any other injuries.

