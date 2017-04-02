Portland carjacking suspect still on the loose, police say

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland police are still searching for a man who carjacked a woman's car on Sunday morning.

The victim called police around 10:26 a.m. and said a man had stolen her car in the area of Southwest Reedway Street and Southeast 72nd Avenue.

She told police a man stopped her and claimed she had hit him with her car. He got into her car and asked to be taken to a hospital. After he was inside the car, he implied he had a weapon and told the driver to get out of the car.

The suspect drove off but the car broke down shortly after he left. He got out of the car and ran into Mount Saint Park, where he was last seen. Officers tried to find the suspect with a K9 team but were unable to locate him.

The victim told police the suspect implied that he had a weapon, though none was seen.

The suspect is described at 5-foot-7 to 5-9, 160-170 pounds, 26-27 years old. He also has a tattoo of a hashtag marker (#) near his left eye. He was wearing a gray baseball hat, gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

The victim was unharmed and her 2017 Toyota Corolla was recovered.

Anyone with information about the suspect or carjacking should call Portland Police at 503-823-0412.

