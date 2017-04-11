Suspect breaks his leg, shoots himself in leg during Portland shooting

Terrance Booker. (Photo: Portland police, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who fired a shot at an occupied car last month ended up breaking his leg in a fall to the ground and shooting himself in the leg, Portland police said.

On March 28, officers were called to the Budget Inn at 11417 Sandy Blvd. after an officer heard a gunshot in the area.

Officers found an injured man in the parking lot and several people who witnessed the 2:30 a.m. shooting, according to Sgt. Chris Burley of Portland police.

Terrance Booker, 42, had a broken leg and a gunshot wound to his leg.

Witnesses told police that Booker fired a shot at people in a parked vehicle. He then fell to the ground, breaking his leg and causing him to shoot himself in the leg.

On April 10, Booker was released from a hospital and taken to the Multnomah County Jail. He faces two counts of attempted aggravated murder, attempted assault, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation warrant for murder in the state of Arkansas.

© 2017 KGW-TV