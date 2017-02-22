Suspect assaults Hispanic man while yelling anti-immigrant slurs, police say

A sketch of the suspect in the assault. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who assaulted a Hispanic man while yelling anti-immigrant slurs earlier this month.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward in the case.

The attack occurred just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the 2600 block of Southeast Clay Street, according to police.

The victim, a 35-year-old Hispanic man, told investigators that he works at Holman’s Funeral Service and went outside to check a rock wall for storm damage. While he was checking the wall, an unknown man walked toward him while yelling anti-immigrant slurs.

The suspect hit the man several times with an object that may have been a belt, police said.

The victim ran into the funeral home and called police. The suspect and another man who was not involved in the assault walked away westbound on Clay Street.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Officers searched the area but did not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

The victim described the suspect as a white man in his 20s who is 5-foot-9 with a medium build. Police released a sketch of the suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

To submit an anonymous tip:



Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.



Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php



Call 503-823-HELP (4357)



Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.

(© 2017 KGW)