Suspect arrested after double stabbing at Portland party

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a teenager accused of stabbing two people at a party in East Portland.
Sgt. Chris Burley of the Portland Police Bureau says officers called to an apartment early Monday found a 21-year-old suffering from a stab wound to an ear and a 23-year-old with an injured forehead.
Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive.
Burley says 19-year-old Josue Sanchez was booked into jail on two counts of second-degree assault.
