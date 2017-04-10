KGW
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Suspect arrested after double stabbing at Portland party

Associated Press , KGW 10:19 AM. PDT April 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a teenager accused of stabbing two people at a party in East Portland.

Sgt. Chris Burley of the Portland Police Bureau says officers called to an apartment early Monday found a 21-year-old suffering from a stab wound to an ear and a 23-year-old with an injured forehead.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive.

Burley says 19-year-old Josue Sanchez was booked into jail on two counts of second-degree assault.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Transient pleads guilty to murder in Eugene stabbing death

KGW

Keizer man arrested after deadly stabbing, car crash

KGW

Sunday evening stabbing ties up downtown Portland

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories