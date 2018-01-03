KGW
Man threatens officer with screwdriver, barricaded in Pearl apartment complex

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:21 PM. PST January 03, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are in a standoff in the Pearl District after a man threatened an officer and people with a large, sharp screwdriver.

Residents at the Pearl Court Apartments, located at 920 NW Kearney St., have been told to shelter in place. Some people were evacuated from their apartments and were taken to a TriMet bus.

Police responded to the area at 9 p.m. on a report that the man was threatening people at a nearby business. After police arrived, the man ran from officers before stopping and swinging the screwdriver at an officer, according to police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley. The officer was not struck.

The suspect ran off again and hid in the Pearl Court Apartments. Officers with the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are negotiating with the man.

Northwest 9th Avenue is closed between Northwest Hoyt Street and Johnson Street.

Standoff in the Pearl

Posted by Mike Benner - KGW on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

