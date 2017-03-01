Stray bullet shatters front window of home near Sandy

(Photo: Thompson, Jeffrey)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A family that lives near near Sandy is on edge after someone fired dozens of rounds near their home, sending one bullet into their living room.

Christine Morrill said it happened around 5 p.m. Saturday. She estimated the bullets came from the area of Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive and Southeast Firwood Road.

“I heard this loud ‘pop’ and I looked over just in time to see this rain of glass come down,” said Morrill. “I realized it was a gun shot that had just flown through my front window.”

Morrill told her girls to get down while she called 911.

Morrill and a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy later couldn’t pinpoint where the gun had been fired, but they found another bullet hole on the side of the house. Morrill said she heard at least 50 rounds.

“Literally, bullets were coming down on our house,” she said.

Morrill guessed someone had been target shooting.

“I don't really expect anyone to fess up,” she said. “But I just want to get the word out that somebody wasn't paying attention to where their bullets were going.”

The bullet that hit her living room lodged into the wall at head level. Morrill said she and her daughters had just walked by that spot minutes earlier.

“It's scary to think,” Morrill reflected. She said she and her family should be able to feel safe in their own home.

“This is my living room,” she said. “I don't want to feel like when I'm walking into my living room from my kitchen that there could be bullets flying in.”

Deputies were still investigating the case Wednesday morning. Anyone with information on who may have been shooting the gun can contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

