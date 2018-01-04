Stranger offers ride, toys to child walking home from Tigard school

TIGARD, Ore. – A stranger approached an elementary school-aged child in Tigard on Wednesday and offered the child a ride and toys, according to police.

The child was walking home from Mary Woodward Elementary School when a white man with a black and white beard, who was about 30 years old, stopped and made the offer, Tigard police said. The incident happened along Southwest Katherine Street and 125th Avenue.

The suspect was in a white van with tinted windows and a tarp covering the rear windows, the child told police. The student also said the van had a dent in the rear and an Oregon license plate with a tree emblem on it.

The child was not harmed and ran to a safe location.

Anyone who saw a similar vehicle in the area on Wednesday is asked to call the Tigard police tip line at 503-718-2677.

Police encourage parents to talk with their children about being aware of their surroundings and what to do if approached by a stranger.

