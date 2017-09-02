Stolen car suspect on the run after NE Portland crash

Crash at Northeast 35th Avenue and Prescott Street (Photo: Katherine Cook)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle after it was involved in a three-car crash in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon.

The collision was reported just after 2 p.m. at Northeast 35th Avenue and Prescott Street.

Police say the green SUV was the stolen vehicle (Photo: Katherine Cook)

Officers created a perimeter and were doing a K-9 track, according to Portland police.

The injuries of the people involved in the crash are not traumatic, police said.

