Stolen car suspect on the run after NE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle after it was involved in a three-car crash in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon.
The collision was reported just after 2 p.m. at Northeast 35th Avenue and Prescott Street.
Officers created a perimeter and were doing a K-9 track, according to Portland police.
The injuries of the people involved in the crash are not traumatic, police said.
