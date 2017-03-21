State to pay $1.87M to 4 kids sexually abused at day care

The owner of All Hours Daycare in Marysville was accused of covering up her teenage son's history of sexually abusing children at a day care she owned in Idaho. (Photo: KING)

Washington state agreed to pay four victims of sexual abuse at a Marysville day care $1.87 million in one of the largest settlements from the State’s Department of Early Learning.

The lawsuit accused the state of failing to investigate the personal and work history of All Hours Daycare owner Anne Ladale Moore before granting her a daycare license in 2008.

The suit alleged Moore covered up her teenage son’s history of sexually abusing children at a daycare she used to own in Boise, Idaho in 2001 and 2004.

A 2004 memo from an Idaho child welfare worker said Boise police would not investigate Moore’s son Dakota Wilson, now 18, unless there were allegations of adult on child sex abuse, not child on child abuse.

“Moore’s daycare in Idaho had major violations which should have sent up unmistakable red flags and prevented All Hours Daycare from ever opening in this state,” Mike Pfau, one of the children’s attorney’s said in a release.

Wilson was accused of raping three children at the Marsville day care, and he pleaded guilty to reduced assault charges in 2012. He was not required to register as a sex offender.

All Hours Daycare closed soon after Wilson was originally accused.

The lawsuit also alleged that the state failed to properly investigate complaints, such as improperly restraining children, inadequate supervision, and inappropriate behaviors.

Moore was also the focus of a 2011 KING 5 investigation that showed many top earning day cares, including ones participating in a state program that paid for child care for low income families, had more complaints that other day cares.

