Man in custody after Starbucks evacuated in SE Portland

KGW 12:39 PM. PST February 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Starbucks store in Southeast Portland was evacuated Saturday morning due to a man who was in a mental health crisis. 

The man entered Starbucks at Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and Bybee Boulevard and ordered everyone out, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland police.

The man is in police custody, Simpson said just before noon.

KGW photographer Rod Stevens reported two people were taken into custody. 

This story will be updated.  

 

 

