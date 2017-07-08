Shots fired in SE Portland; no injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are investigating a shots fired report in Southeast Portland Saturday afternoon.

Officers learned that at around 4:20 p.m. someone in a smaller, white SUV fired multiple shots at three males in front of a house in the 15500 block of Southeast Alder Street.

Witnesses told Portland police three black males were in the SUV, which sped away.

The three males who police believe were the intended victims were not hurt.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

