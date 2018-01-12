Shooting on West Burnside leaves woman wounded

(Photo: Rod Stevens)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police officers are looking for a man who shot a woman in the leg in downtown Portland Friday morning.

The shooting happened near West Burnside Street and 22nd Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot in the leg and police expect her to survive.

Officers searched the neighborhood from Northwest Irving to Burnside streets and 21st to 24th avenues, but they did not find the suspect. He is described as a black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and red underwear.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police say the motive is unknown.

