Several luxury SUVs stolen from Portland dealership, one found

Several SUVs were stolen from Land Rover Portland dealership (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Burglars pulled off a high-end heist at a Portland Land Rover dealership. The crooks stole several brand new, luxury sport utility vehicles right off the lot.

By the end of the day, employees found at least one of the stolen Range Rovers just one block from the dealership. The white Range Rover had a parking ticket on the windshield. No one was inside.

Police are driving around looking for other stolen SUVs after finding this Range Rover just a block from dealership. Burglars stole 4 or 5. pic.twitter.com/YVpy0MRGpm — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) December 31, 2016

Portland police responded to the report of a burglary at Land Rover Portland on Northeast Grand Avenue early Friday morning.

The crooks broke into the showroom, grabbed the keys and drove off. Employees said four or five vehicles were stolen.

Land Rover Portland declined to comment. The dealership website showed Range Rovers with price tags of more than $100,000 on the lot.

“The investigation is ongoing and Land Rover Portland has requested the number and description of the vehicles and items taken not be released at this time,” said Sgt. Christopher Burley of the Portland Police Bureau. “The Burglary Task Force is investigating.”

The Forensic Evidence Division spent the morning photographing the crime scene. Police have not released any suspect description. It is not clear if the dealership had surveillance cameras.

“It’s a shame when something like this happens,” said Greg Remensperger of the Metro Portland New Car Dealers Association. “With today’s technology, there is track ability. Typically, they can’t go far.”

The Land Rover website describes a “Stolen Vehicle Locator” which utilizes GPS to help locate and recover a stolen vehicle.

“The Stolen Vehicle Monitoring Center will work with the police to pinpoint the exact location of your vehicle,” reads the website.

A local car security expert warns it may not be that easy to recover the stolen SUVs.

"They're going to have to do the legwork and locate vehicles," said Peter Clover, owner of Mobile West in Northeast Portland. “Cars that are built these days don't come with GPS tracking, they don't come with Lo-Jack systems, that's not on the car when you buy it."

After finding one of the stolen SUVs, employees tried pressing the panic button on the vehicle remotes to try and find any other missing vehicles in the area.