Seven Portland bars have been robbed in past month

Two more bar robberies

Jared Cowley, KGW 6:15 PM. PDT July 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After two more armed robberies over the weekend, seven bars in Portland have been robbed in the past month.

A robber armed with a gun robbed Elements Lounge on East Burnside on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m.

On Sunday morning, around 4:30 a.m., an employee was assaulted by an armed robbery suspect at The Mousetrap Tavern on North Lombard.

Seven bars have been robbed in Portland in the past month:

  • June 2: Lotsa Luck (Powell Boulevard)
  • June 7: Jolly Roger (Southeast 12th)
  • June 11: Blue Fin (Northeast Sandy)
  • June 11: The Lodge (Southeast Powell)
  • June 29: Concordia Ale House (Northeast Killingsworth)
  • July 1: Elements Lounge (East Burnside)
  • July 2: The Mousetrap Tavern (North Lombard)

Police say they are working leads but no arrests have been made so far.

