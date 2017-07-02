Seven Portland bars have been robbed in past month

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After two more armed robberies over the weekend, seven bars in Portland have been robbed in the past month.
A robber armed with a gun robbed Elements Lounge on East Burnside on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m.
On Sunday morning, around 4:30 a.m., an employee was assaulted by an armed robbery suspect at The Mousetrap Tavern on North Lombard.
Seven bars have been robbed in Portland in the past month:
- June 2: Lotsa Luck (Powell Boulevard)
- June 7: Jolly Roger (Southeast 12th)
- June 11: Blue Fin (Northeast Sandy)
- June 11: The Lodge (Southeast Powell)
- June 29: Concordia Ale House (Northeast Killingsworth)
- July 1: Elements Lounge (East Burnside)
- July 2: The Mousetrap Tavern (North Lombard)
Police say they are working leads but no arrests have been made so far.
