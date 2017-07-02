Seven Portland bars have been robbed in past month

Bars robbed in Portland since June 2, 2017 (photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After two more armed robberies over the weekend, seven bars in Portland have been robbed in the past month.

A robber armed with a gun robbed Elements Lounge on East Burnside on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m.

On Sunday morning, around 4:30 a.m., an employee was assaulted by an armed robbery suspect at The Mousetrap Tavern on North Lombard.

Seven bars have been robbed in Portland in the past month:

June 2: Lotsa Luck (Powell Boulevard)

June 7: Jolly Roger (Southeast 12th)

June 11: Blue Fin (Northeast Sandy)

June 11: The Lodge (Southeast Powell)

June 29: Concordia Ale House (Northeast Killingsworth)

July 1: Elements Lounge (East Burnside)

July 2: The Mousetrap Tavern (North Lombard)

Police say they are working leads but no arrests have been made so far.

