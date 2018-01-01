KGW
Service dogs stolen from Portland home on New Year's Eve

Two service dogs and several Christmas gifts were stolen from a Northeast Portland couple on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Northeast Portland couple wants to know who stole their service dogs on New Year's Eve.

“It’s devastating,” said Crystal Decker.

Decker and her fiancé went away for the weekend, leaving the dogs with their roommates, but sometime between 3 and 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the dogs were stolen.

“You don’t expect someone to come in your house and take your dogs,” said Decker.

Decker says the apartment at Glendoveer Heights was also ransacked. She says Christmas gifts, clothes, and toiletries were taken. All she wants back are her dogs. They help her deal with PTSD and anxiety among other things.

“They’re like my kids,” she said.  “I just want my dogs home.”

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating.

