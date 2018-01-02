Police released photos of the robbery suspect. (Photo: Beaverton police)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Beaverton police are asking for help from the public as they search for a suspect wanted in connection with at least five armed robberies in the Portland metro area.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 30s, hit businesses in Beaverton, Tigard, elsewhere in Washington County, and in Portland between Nov. 15 and Dec. 29, according to Mike Rowe with Beaverton police.

The first robbery occurred at the Breeze Café, located at 14314 SW Allen Blvd. in Beaverton. The suspect implied he had a handgun but no gun was seen. He wore a camo hoodie, orange baseball hat, blue jeans, black shoes and black gloves.

Police believe the same suspect robbed Richard’s Deli, located at 6155 SW Murray Blvd., on Dec. 22. The suspect had a handgun and was wearing camo pants, a green jacket with tan shoulders, a black and white stocking hat, black ski mask and gloves.

The suspect is also accused of robbing Bulldog Deli, located at 7321 SW Garden Home Rd., and UU Yogurt at 8108 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.

Police said the suspect tried to rob a Tan Republic in Tigard but may have been spooked. He did not rob the business.

Police shared two surveillance photos from the Beaverton robberies. Anyone who can identify the suspect or give police information to help the case is asked to call 503-629-0111.

