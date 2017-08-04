Serial bank robber sentenced to 30 years for armed robbery, attempted murder

MONICAL, BRADLEY WILLIAM / Charges: OREGON STATE CORR DIVISION HOLD, ROBBERY I (3 charges), MURDER ATTEMPT (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

An Oregon man already sentenced to 32 years for a multi-state bank robbery spree was sentenced Thursday to another 30 years in prison for robbing two Salem banks and attempting to kill a customer.

A Marion County jury found Bradley Monical, 47, guilty of three counts of first-degree robbery and attempted murder.

Monical had been convicted earlier of a string of a seven bank robberies in southern Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

According to court records, Monical walked into the U.S. Bank on 3485 Commercial Street SE in January 2011. Dressed in a black overcoat, beanie hat and a wig, he brandished a firearm and announced he was robbing the bank. Monical handed white bags to each teller, demanded their money and threatened to shoot them.

After collecting the bags full of cash, he fled on foot. Responding officers found his jacket, hat and wig discarded nearby.

The same month, Monical allegedly walked into the Chase Bank on 630 Center Street NE armed with a gun. He robbed the bank and ran away with the money but was followed by a customer.

Monical slipped into a downtown alley, turned toward the customer and yelled, "I'm going to kill you, (expletive)!"

He fired one shot — missing the customer and striking a nearby wall — then fled the scene.

Monical was captured three months later in Coos Bay after another bank robbery. A bank employee, who was also a reserve officer, followed him as Monical left the bank and pointed him out to responding officers. He was still carrying a bag full of money and a pistol when he was arrested.

Police connected Monical to the Salem crimes by matching his DNA sample with DNA taken from the clothing discarded after the January robberies.

Monical escaped from the Jackson County Jail in November 2012 by jumping from the jail's rooftop exercise yard onto a nearby tree, according to the Mail Tribune.

He spent a year at large before being captured by U.S. Marshals in Oregon City.

Once in jail, Monical wrote several lengthy letters to Marion County judges requesting to serve as his co-counsel, decrying deputies personal internet use and detailing his upcoming theoretical physics paper and invention of a device that created free electricity.

He warned the judge that people from the Department of Energy could try to influence the trial because of his invention and denounced his inability to fully examine all the evidence against him.

While he was awaiting trial in Marion County, Monical and another inmate allegedly attacked a Marion County jail deputy during an escape attempt. Deputy Stacy Headrick was able to fight off Monical and inmate Brian Eller until backup arrived.

Headrick was seriously injured and strangled during the attack. Eller and Monical were later charged with attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault, first-degree escape, assaulting an officer and strangulation.

Both are awaiting trial.

