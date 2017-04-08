Search-and-rescue chaplain asks for public's help in recovering stolen work truck

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

GRESHAM, Ore - Kenton Johnson is quick to acknowledge that his stolen truck isn’t worth much.

It's a beat-up 1988 Nissan pickup. With canopy, he says it’s only worth about $1,500.

Still, people are pitching in on social media to help him find it, in part because it's the truck he uses as chaplain for Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.

Another thousand dollars or so worth of gear was inside - the tools of the trade for a search and rescue chaplain, including flashlights, blankets, rainwear, and pamphlets with contact information for funeral homes.

The truck was stolen Thursday morning, 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the Gresham apartment complex where he lives.

It many not be worth much, but it has sentimental value, he explained. One of the photos he posted is captioned: “Damaged by a deer late one night on my way home from a line of duty death. I never fully fixed it but now should make it easy to spot.”

He asks anyone who spots it to contact him or police. He’d settle for getting the gear back, he said.

