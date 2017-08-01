KGW
SE Portland gunfire leaves man with life-threatening injuries

One person injured in early morning shooting

KGW 9:22 AM. PDT August 01, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in a car near Southeast 7th Avenue and Stark Street early Tuesday morning.

The victim was a passenger in the car, according to Portland police.

He and a friend were in a bar close to the shooting scene, police said. They left without incident and were driving down Stark when gunfire erupted about 2:30 a.m.

"There does not appear to be any known reason why the victim or the vehicle he was riding in would be the target of a shooting," police said in a prepared statement. "There is no suspect description at this point in the investigation."

