School assistant accused of sexually abusing student in Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has been indicted on charges he sexually abused two girls, one when he worked as a special education assistant at Newport High School.

The Newport Police Department says it began the investigation more than two years ago, when 61-year-old Stewart Curry was seen leaving a locked storage closet with a 14-year-old female student.

The department later combined efforts with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, which was investigating a report that the Toledo resident sexually abused a girl between June 2007 and June 2011.

Curry was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of rape, sexual abuse and sodomy. Bail was set at $1.5 million. Court records do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

© 2017 Associated Press