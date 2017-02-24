KGW
Swastikas painted inside Liberty High School

Racist graffiti found in Liberty High School

Mike Benner , KGW 11:26 PM. PST February 24, 2017

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- District leaders are looking for the student or students who painted swastikas inside Liberty High School in Hillsboro.

“It’s definitely upsetting,” said communications director Beth Graser.

Graser says the swastika symbols were found in hallways and bathrooms. One was inside or just outside the classroom of a Jewish teacher.

“It’s not at all in concert with our system or Liberty as a school community at all,” said Graser.

District administrators discussed the situation with students, faculty, and staff.  They believe the situation is a sign of the tension in our country. 

