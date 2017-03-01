Salem pastor sentenced to 37 years for child sex crimes

Mauricio Aguilera-Garcia

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A 56-year-old church pastor has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and other sex crime charges against a child under age 14.

The Marion County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that Mauricio Aguilera-Garcia pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape, sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration.

He entered the pleas at the end of the first day of his jury trial after the victim testified.

Prosecutors say the victim knew Aguilera-Garcia, who was at the time a family friend and her church pastor.

Prosecutors say Aguilera-Garcia also was convicted of sex abuse against a child under age 12 in 1985.

