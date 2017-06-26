Salem man arrested for sex abuse after luring girl on social media, police say

Kyle Johnson

SALEM, Ore. – Police arrested a Salem man on sex abuse and compelling prostitution charges after officers found him in a car with a 16-year-old girl he met on social media.

Police department spokesman Lt. Dave Okada said officers checking Orchard Heights Park on Monday afternoon found Kyle Johnson, 26, with a girl in his car engaging in an unspecified illegal activity.

Johnson met the girl on social media and continued to chat with her, Okada said. Johnson allegedly set up a meeting with the girl and offered her drugs and alcohol.

Detectives arrested Johnson on charges of delivery of controlled substance to a minor, second-degree sex abuse, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and compelling prostitution.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who has had similar propositions or communications from Johnson is asked to call the Salem police tip Line at 503-588-8477.

