Salem man accused of attempted murder for driving into crowd

Logan Alphonso Boucher (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A Salem man has been arrested on attempted murder charges for plowing into a crowd of people — striking and injuring three — early New Year's Day.

Salem Police detectives arrested Logan Alphonso Boucher, 31, Tuesday evening.

Three Salem residents were struck by Boucher's vehicle after a fight in a Fred Meyer parking lot just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. A fight at the nearby Shack Bar & Grill, 2865 Liberty Street NE, spilled into the Fred Meyer parking lot. During the fight, Boucher allegedly got into his car, circled the group and drove into the crowd of people.

Selma Musser, 51, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Salem Health hospital. Two others, Christopher Musser Jr., 22, and Armondo Perez, 22, sustained less severe injuries. All three victims have since been released from the hospital.

Boucher was last seen driving east through the Fred Meyer parking lot. Detectives contacted him Tuesday but were unable to find his vehicle. He was arrested on charges of reckless driving, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. He was taken to Marion County jail and held without bail. Salem police spokesman Lt. Dave Okada said Boucher will also be charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

In 2012, Boucher was convicted of fourth-degree assault, delivery of marijuana to a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to prison and ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release. He was later convicted of another assault charge.

At Boucher's Wednesday arraignment, prosecutors asked he be held without bail, citing his previous history of violent offenses and the multiple injuries caused by the hit-and-run. Judge Rafael Caso said he saw "convincing evidence" that the victims would be at risk of harm if Boucher was released and denied him bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Attempted murder and first-degree assault are Measure 11 offenses requiring mandatory minimum sentences. Attempted murder carries a sentence of 10 years. First-degree assault requires a minimum sentence of seven years and six months.

Detectives are still searching for the involved car, which is described as a black 2005 Model A4 Audi sedan. Okada said the car may have damage to the front section and windshield areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123.

Email wmwoodwort@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-399-6884 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth