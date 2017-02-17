Salem drug bust: Meth, cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, pot, $40K

Casey Miser (Photo: Salem Police)

A Salem man is in custody following a month-long investigation that resulted in a drug bust yielding dozens of pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and oxycodone pills.

Casey Miser, 36, was arrested after search warrants were served by the Salem Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, Keizer Police Department, and a narcotics detection K-9 with its handler from the Oregon State Police late Thursday night in the 1300 block of Rafael Avenue N and the 3700 block of Portland Road NE.

Officers found approximately 17 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of cocaine, 1/4 pound of heroin, 10,000 oxycodone pills, 40 pounds of marijuana, and more than $40,000 in cash, according to Salem Police Department.

Five firearms and two sets of body armor were also found in the search.

Miser faces one charge of delivery of methamphetamine, one charge of delivery of cocaine and one charge of delivery of heroin, according to Marion County information statement.

Salem Police Department said Miser was booked on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.

He is in Marion County Jail on $1.5 million bail. Miser is scheduled for an indictment arraignment on Friday, March 3, at 8:30 a.m.

