Puppies stolen from NE Portland home

Two 8-week-old puppies were stolen in NE Portland (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding two puppies that were reportedly stolen on Monday.

The victim told police two Chihuahua-terrier mix puppies were stolen from her home in the 3600 block of Northeast 73rd Avenue. She said a family member may have stolen the puppies, one male and one female, according to police.

The puppies are 8 weeks old.

Anyone who has seen the puppies should call police or leave a tip online.

