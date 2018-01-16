PPS teacher resigns after receiving two years of paid leave

Andrew Oshea

Up until late-December, Andrew Oshea was a special education teacher with Portland Public Schools.

Oshea has been in and out of jail. His most recent mugshot was taken in August. He’s been convicted of a number of crimes in the last couple years including fourth-degree assault, DUII and harassment.

But it’s what happened in 2015 at Pioneer School where he worked that forced PPS to open an investigation that some say took far too long.

“As a Portland parent, I continue to be disappointed in how the school district manages problem employees,” said Kim Sordyl, a parent with two kids in the district.

Dave Northfield, spokesman for Portland Public Schools, couldn't comment on the incident, but through public records KGW found out that Oshea was accused of being "overly aggressive" with a student.

One email details the student was in a tussle with another teacher when Oshea apparently intervened and pinned the student's head to the ground. Oshea was placed on paid leave shortly after.

That paid leave lasted about two years while PPS investigated. Sordyl said two years was too long.

“Not only was it mismanagement for their staff, but it was mismanagement of our tax dollars. So we've paid almost $150,000 to have this guy either sit at home or in jail and there’s absolutely no excuse for it,” said Sordyl.

Northfield said the district agrees, the investigation was too slow.

“The bottom line is no one's disputing the fact that this case took too long and the district really is going to try to do better in the future,” said Northfield.

Northfield couldn't point to any one reason as to why it took the district so long to address the issue, but said part of what made it difficult was Oshea's availability to be interviewed by district officials.

In late December Oshea resigned. In a settlement, as part of his resignation, he got $19,326. Northfield said it was a part of money he did not collect during his paid leave.

“I hope there's a culture shift in PPS under the new superintendent and I'm waiting and hoping it happens,” said Sordyl.

Both Sordyl and Beth Slovic, the Portland Tribune reporter who broke the story back in August, are in litigation with the district. The two women filed a public information request to obtain a list of all the district's employees who are on paid leave.

Northfield said the district thought the law governing whether or not they had to turn over the information, was unclear. The district denied Sordyl and Slovic’s request. Northfield said the two women appealed and the district attorney sided with them. In order to appeal the district attorney’s decision, the district had to file a lawsuit in order to block the release of the documents.

Up until this point, the district has previously released lists with employees on paid leave.

KGW reached out to Oshea but hasn't heard back.

© 2018 KGW-TV