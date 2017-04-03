Portland woman's car stolen with dog inside

Sydni Martens' dog, Brie.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland woman is asking for help after someone stole her car and dog, who was inside it at the time.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, in the WinCo parking lot on Northeast 102nd Avenue.

Owner Sydni Martens said she parked her maroon, 1996 Honda Accord and left her Lhasa Apso, “Brie,” inside with the windows cracked. When she came out of the store 10 minutes later, she said her car and dog were gone.

“I was freaking out,” said Martens. “I was trying to call my mom to tell her to come help me but I couldn't really get the words out.”



Martens filed a police report. She and her mother searched the area for Brie, with no luck. Martens said she got her dog three years ago for emotional support.

“She's helped me through a lot of sad times in my life and definitely kept me going,” said Martens.

“They’re attached to the hip,” said Martens’ mother, Tina Martens. “She doesn't go anywhere without her dog except for work.”

"Please... I just need her back."

-- Woman whose car and therapy dog were stolen from WinCo parking lot on NE 102nd Ave. pic.twitter.com/t7FZGKvgtQ — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) April 4, 2017

Martens posted several fliers, hoping they would help draw out tips from the public. She said Brie wore a blue collar with a purple heart tag and is microchipped. Martens’ Oregon license plate number is 828-JRE.

“I want my dog more than my car,” said Martens. “The car would be nice, but I really need the dog back.”

If you find Brie, you can take her to any veterinarian’s clinic, animal shelter or the police. If you find the stolen car, you’re asked to call the Portland Police Bureau and reference case number 17-98985.



