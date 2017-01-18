KGW
Portland teen accused of sex abuse released from custody

Associated Press , KGW 10:50 PM. PST January 18, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Portland high school student accused of sexually abusing a classmate has been ordered released from juvenile custody.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the teen was released Wednesday but he is still subject to electronic monitoring. Judicial Referee Carol Herzog also ordered the student to have no contact with two girls involved in the case, stay off social media and not to return to Lincoln High School.

The student is accused of sexual abuse, distributing an intimate image and delivering drugs.

Police say they arrested him earlier this month at school following an investigation into off-campus allegations.

Few details of the case have been released or disclosed in court.

