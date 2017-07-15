Portland man arrested in online luring sex sting

Kevin Jones (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 39-year-old Portland man who police believe has a history of luring minors was arrested on Friday.

Kevin M. Jones was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 16 counts of luring a minor, three counts of online sexual corruption of a minor, and one count of attempted sexual abuse, attempted sodomy and attempted rape.

Portland police said they believe there may be more victims.

An investigation into Jones began in Douglas County when Jones made online contact with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a minor. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contacted Portland police about Jones.

A Portland Police Bureau Sex Trafficking Unit officer then posed as a minor and made contact with Jones. During online correspondence, Jones made arrangements to meet the undercover officer at a parking garage in the Lloyd District to perform sexual acts, according to police.

Jones arrived at the parking garage and was arrested by Portland police and agents with the FBI.

After Jones was arrested, officers served a warrant at his home in the 5800 block of Northeast Going Street.

Anyone with information regarding Jones or believes they were a victim is asked to contact Sgt. Norm Staples at 503-255-0118 or 503-545-3391.

