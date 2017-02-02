Portland man accused of threatening woman with crowbar, stealing her car

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Portland man is accused of stealing a woman’s car after he threatened her with a crowbar Thursday evening.

The confrontation was reported at 6:40 p.m. at 18599 NW Heritage Pkwy in Hillsboro.

The woman, 23, told police the man threatened her as she was getting into her car. She said the man shoved her and took her car. She was not harmed, according to Lt. Michael Rouches of Hillsboro police.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Marshall Andrew Litten, fled in the car northbound on 185th Avenue and then headed eastbound on Highway 26. He crashed the car into an embankment at the Sylvan exit and fled on foot, Rouches said.

Beaverton police discovered the car, found Litten and took him into custody. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of robbery, eluding police and unlawful use of a vehicle.

