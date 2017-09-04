Police: Theft suspects crash stolen pickup into yard, assault officer, leave behind toddler

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man and woman suspected of stealing leaf blowers and a pickup truck were taken into custody after crashing the pickup into a stranger’s yard, fleeing from police on foot, assaulting an officer and leaving behind a toddler, according to Portland police.

The string of events began at around 3 p.m. on Monday when the owner of the stolen leaf blowers called 911 to report he believed a pickup in a Fred Meyer parking lot was the same pickup he saw on surveillance video leaving with his leaf blowers. He said he saw the leaf blowers in the back of the truck.

The caller gave police a description of the pickup and license plate number. A search of the license plate revealed the truck was stolen, according to Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland police.

Officers arrived at the Fred Meyer on 1111 NE 102nd Avenue and the driver of the pickup truck sped away and drove over a center barrier with shrubbery. Police then tried a PIT maneuver that was unsuccessful.

The pickup continued north on 102nd Avenue until the driver jumped out of the vehicle, Burley said. The pickup crashed into a fence in the yard of a house near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Halsey Street.

The driver, a man, was taken into custody shortly after jumping out of the pickup. He was taken to a hospital after telling officers he swallowed illegal narcotics prior to being arrested.

After the pickup crashed, a woman, who was a passenger, got out of the vehicle holding a toddler and ran from officers, Burley said.

She tried to enter passing vehicles by pulling on door handles, Burley said, and she eventually opened the door of a car and threw the 2-year-old inside.

The woman then assaulted an officer attempting to take her into custody, according to Burley. After the alleged assault, additional officers arrested the woman. She was taken to a hospital with a pre-existing non-life-threatening injury, Burley said.

Two officers, including the officer who initially tried to apprehend the woman, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 2-year-old was placed into custody of Child Protective Services.

The suspects will be lodged at the Multnomah County Jail when they are released from the hospital.

© 2017 KGW-TV