KGW
Close

Police take laser pointer from child who pointed it at plane

Associated Press , KGW 2:22 PM. PDT July 25, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities seized a laser pointer from a minor accused of shining it at a Portland Police Bureau airplane.

Sgt. Pete Simpson says the aerial-patrol unit reported numerous strikes late Monday, and pinpointed the laser's location. Officers discovered a 12-year-old playing with it.

Simpson says officers explained the danger of pointing a laser at an aircraft and took the device into evidence. Police reports have been forwarded to the Multnomah County Juvenile Court.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories