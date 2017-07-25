Police take laser pointer from child who pointed it at plane

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities seized a laser pointer from a minor accused of shining it at a Portland Police Bureau airplane.
Sgt. Pete Simpson says the aerial-patrol unit reported numerous strikes late Monday, and pinpointed the laser's location. Officers discovered a 12-year-old playing with it.
Simpson says officers explained the danger of pointing a laser at an aircraft and took the device into evidence. Police reports have been forwarded to the Multnomah County Juvenile Court.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs