Police take laser pointer from child who pointed it at plane

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities seized a laser pointer from a minor accused of shining it at a Portland Police Bureau airplane.

Sgt. Pete Simpson says the aerial-patrol unit reported numerous strikes late Monday, and pinpointed the laser's location. Officers discovered a 12-year-old playing with it.

Simpson says officers explained the danger of pointing a laser at an aircraft and took the device into evidence. Police reports have been forwarded to the Multnomah County Juvenile Court.

