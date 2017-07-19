Police: Suspected DUII driver runs red light, causes rollover crash

Rollover crash at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Washington Street (Photo: Jill MacCartney)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A suspected DUII driver ran a red light and caused a rollover crash in Southeast Portland Wednesday evening, according to police.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Washington Street. The suspected DUII driver was heading eastbound on Washington Street when they ran the light and collided with a Subaru heading northbound on 82nd Avenue, Portland police said. The force of the crash caused the Subaru to roll over on its roof.

The suspected DUII driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru did not need to be taken to the hospital, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KGW-TV