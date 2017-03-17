Police: Shooter in Corvallis park had previous gun charges

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Police say a 31-year-old man who they believe killed a woman before turning the gun on himself was previously charged with gun theft.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that police say Derek Brown shot 38-year-old Karla Melson at the Orleans Natural Area March 10 before shooting himself near Highway 34. Melson was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown died at a hospital Sunday.

Benton County Sheriff's Office jail rosters show Brown spent most of the last two months in the county jail. Brown was arrested Jab. 5 after he allegedly grabbed a gun from a counter of Corvallis Guns and ran. He was released from jail on his own recognizance Feb. 28.

Court records show Brown failed to appear at a hearing in the case just one day before the shooting.

