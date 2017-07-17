KGW
Police seek suspect who tried to assault teen girl in Waldport

KGW 5:25 PM. PDT July 17, 2017

WALDPORT, Ore. -- Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in an attempted assault of a teenage girl.

The 17-year-old victim told police an unknown man tried to assault her on July 11 at about 8 p.m. The attack happened near the 2600 block of East Alsea Highway, east of Waldport.

The victim fought off the attacker who ran away on foot. Officers arrived and searched the area but didn't find the suspect.

She said she saw her attacker clearly and described his appearance to a forensic artist.

The suspect was described by the victim as Hispanic, 25-35 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-0, 220-240 pounds. He was clean-shaven with scarring or sun spots on his face and had large lips. He was wearing a beanie cap that was pulled down and had an accent.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office tip line at 541-265-0669. Callers can remain anonymous, police say.

