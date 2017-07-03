Police seek suspect in $3,000 Aloha package theft

Package theft suspects Courtney Freymuller, left, and Shawna Boyd. (Photo: Washington County's Sheriff's Office)

ALOHA, Ore. -- Police have arrested one of two suspects who were caught on camera stealing $3,000 worth of packages from an Aloha residence. They are asking for the public's help to locate the second suspect.

One of the suspects, 33-year-old Courtney Freymuller, of Beaverton, is being held at the Washington County jail after she was arrested on an unrelated warrant in Hillsboro. She was later charged with first-degree theft for her alleged role in stealing the packages.

Police continue to search for the second suspect, 29-year-old Shawna Boyd, also of Beaverton. The Washington County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who knows where Boyd is to call 503-629-0111.

The two suspects were caught on camera stealing the packages from a residence in the area of Southwest 170th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road on June 19 and 20. The suspects are accused of stealing nine packages worth a total of $3,000.

After the surveillance video was aired by local media outlets, police received numerous tips that led to the identification of Freymuller and Boyd as the two suspects in the theft.

If you have information about Boyd's location or about this case, please call 503-629-0111.

