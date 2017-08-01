Tualatin police seek help identifying Beats headphones thief

Tualatin police are hoping the public can help identify this man suspected in a string of thefts at area stores in July. (Photos: Tualatin Police Department)

TUALATIN, Ore. -- Tualatin police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of repeatedly stealing Beats headphones from area stores.

The suspect stole the headphones from different locations on multiple occasions in July, police say.

If you recognize the man in the photos or know something about the string of thefts, please contact Tualatin Officer James Wall at 503-691-4800 and reference case No. 17-2152.

