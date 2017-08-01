KGW
Tualatin police seek help identifying Beats headphones thief

KGW 1:41 PM. PDT August 01, 2017

TUALATIN, Ore. -- Tualatin police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of repeatedly stealing Beats headphones from area stores.

The suspect stole the headphones from different locations on multiple occasions in July, police say.

If you recognize the man in the photos or know something about the string of thefts, please contact Tualatin Officer James Wall at 503-691-4800 and reference case No. 17-2152.

