Police searching for remains at Beaverton woman's home; son arrested for abuse of corpse

Matthew Gutierrez (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Beaverton police say they are searching for human remains at a home after officers checked on a woman Monday afternoon and later arrested her son for abuse of a corpse.

Police were asked to check on Katherine F. McDowell, 57, at 11525 SW 11th Street, at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police did not say what they found at the home, but as the investigation continued detectives arrested McDowell’s son, 24-year-old Matthew Gutierrez, for abuse of a corpse, said Beaverton police officer Bryan Dalton.

Investigators continue to search the property Tuesday afternoon. No confirmed human remains have been found, Dalton said.

No other details were immediately released.

This developing story will be updated.

© 2017 KGW-TV