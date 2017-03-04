KGW
Close

Police searching for hit and run driver in SE Portland

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:34 PM. PST March 04, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are looking for a hit and run suspect in Southeast Portland.

The driver hit two people in the area of Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. The victims did not appear to be seriously injured, according to Portland police.

Officers believe the driver fled on foot after the crash. A search is ongoing.

Police said the car may have been stolen.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories