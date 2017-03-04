Police searching for hit and run driver in SE Portland

Hit and run crash at Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard (Photo: Art Edwards)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are looking for a hit and run suspect in Southeast Portland.

The driver hit two people in the area of Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. The victims did not appear to be seriously injured, according to Portland police.

Officers believe the driver fled on foot after the crash. A search is ongoing.

Police said the car may have been stolen.

Police on scene of hit & run crash at SE Powell @ 80th. Searching for someone who ran from crash. One lane eastbound on Powell closed. pic.twitter.com/mEemHld3h7 — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) March 5, 2017

