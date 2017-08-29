Police search for suspect in Vancouver hit-and-run

This Ford Explorer is believed to be the suspect's vehicle. (Photo: Vancouver police)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver police are searching for a driver who crashed into another vehicle and left the scene Monday night.

Police released a photo of the suspect's SUV. It is a Ford Explorer with damage to the front bumper and a white picture or emblem on the driver’s side rear window.

The crash occurred in the 11500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard just after 6 p.m.

(Photo: Vancouver police)

The driver of a black Fiat was injured the crash and taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Vancouver police.

