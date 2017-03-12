Police: Man shoots parked car after argument with girlfriend

Anthony Rivera was arrested on Saturday March 11, 2017 in Portland, Ore. (Photo: Multnomah County Jail)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A fight at dinner ended with a man shooting a parked car in Portland on Saturday evening, police said.

Portland Police responded to shots fired in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Hoyt Street where officers located a suspect walking out of a parking garage. Upon further investigation, police found the suspect had a gun in his backpack and took him into custody.

The suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Rivera, told police he was out for dinner with his girlfriend and a friend when the three started arguing. Rivera got upset, left the restaurant to find his friend's car and began shooting at the parked car.

Rivera was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, recklessly endangering another person, carrying a concealed weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, discharging a firearm in the city and disorderly conduct.

He will be arraigned in court on Monday.

© 2017 KGW-TV