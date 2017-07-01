Police: Hit-and-run seriously injures man exiting parked car

Car involved in hit-and-run found near Southeast Holgate Boulevard & 140th Avenue (Photo: Art Edwards)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man exiting his parked car was hit by another vehicle in Southeast Portland Saturday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Liebe Street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries.

The driver did not stop at the scene and continued northbound on 122nd Avenue, Portland police said. Officers located the vehicle in the area of Southeast 140th Avenue and Holgate Boulevard.

Two people associated with the vehicle were detained, police said.

Southeast 122nd Avenue is closed in both directions from Raymond Street to Holgate Boulevard as police investigate.

