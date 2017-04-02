Police make arrest No. 7 related to Portland Building protest

Philip Stan Schaefer, 45

PORTLAND, Ore. - Police officers arrested Philip Stan Schaefer, 45, Sunday in connection with an incident that occurred during a protest at the Portland Building March 29.

Schaefer is the seventh person to be arrested for alleged crimes committed during the protest.

He was arrested at a Northeast Portland Starbucks after he approached officers having coffee and began filming them.

One of the officers recognized Schaefer from a Detective Division wanted bulletin and took him into custody.

Schaefer was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Robbery in the Second Degree and Coercion.

He was released on $255,000 bond Sunday night and will be arraigned on Monday.

The charges reflect an encounter Schaefer allegedly had with a man outside the Portland Building in which he appeared to take eyeglasses off the man’s face.

Earlier, Lucy Elizabeth Smith, 35, was arrested for Assault in the Fourth Degree and Strangulation, in connection with the same incident that involved Schaefer.

Other people arrested for alleged actions at the protest include Tara Parrish, 46, Hollis Laray Patrick McClure, 34, and Adebisi Ashley Okuneye, 20, were arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

Damion Zachary Feller, 22, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Reckless Burning. Feller was observed burning a flare outside the Portland Building earlier in the afternoon, police said.

A 14-year-old male was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

Officers took reports of two assaults and property damage at the Portland Building during the early afternoon protest.

Both of those incidents remain under investigation and additional arrests are possible, police said.

