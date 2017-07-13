Police looking for dangerous sex offender last seen in Beaverton

Dennis Davis (Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Police are looking for a dangerous sex offender who cut off his electronic monitoring device and failed to report to his parole officer.

The last known location of the fugitive, 58-year-old Dennis John Davis, was the Beaverton Transit Center, where the GPS unit was found by Beaverton police officers.

Davis was sentenced to prison in 1993 for two counts of first-degree rape, six counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree kidnapping for crimes that were committed in 1990.

His criminal record also includes prior stranger rape convictions and sex offenses, as well as non-sexual violence convictions and property crimes. He has been sanctioned 10 times for parole violations since his release from prison in June 2015.

Davis is a white male, 5-foot-9, 197 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see Davis or know where he is, please call 911.

